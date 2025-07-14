Midtown stabbing: Man knifed near Port Authority Bus Terminal in violent, bloody attack

Blood covered the sidewalk steps away from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown on Monday hours after a man was stabbed in a violent altercation.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at approximately 10:26 a.m. on July 14 near the intersection of West 41st Street and 8th Avenue, just across the street from the busy bus hub.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, became embroiled in a violent struggle with a male suspect who stabbed him in the torso with a sharp object.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the violence. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police sources report that he is refusing to cooperate with detectives.

The blood-soaked scene horrified onlookers and nearby employees.

“I was working in the bank, and I walked out and just saw blood,” a Bank of America worker said.

Police described the suspected stabber as wearing a white tank top and black pants. He was last seen fleeing on West 41st Street. He remains at large as of the time of publication Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.