Midtown stabbing teen suspect charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

Juan Gomez was arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing three teens outside a midtown school is being charged with attempted murder, prosecutors said.

Juan Gomez, of Washington Heights, was arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges after a bloody fight outside P.S. 35, on the corner of 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon sent three teens to the hospital, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The fight broke out at about 2 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, one of the victims had a knife still lodged into his backpack, prosecutors said. Gomez admitted that he had swung his knife at the bag and it got stuck, according to a criminal complaint.

One victim was stabbed in the stomach requiring surgery and had a cut on the back of his neck that needed to be stitched up, prosecutors said.

Another victim had cuts on his arm, and the third had a cut on his back and ear, according to the complaint.

All three were taken to area hospitals. Police originally said the victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 17.

Gomez had just returned to school after being suspended over a fist fight that happened a week before the stabbing, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

Witnesses said the fight outside the school on Wednesday only lasted five minutes and that one of the victims was seen stumbling and bleeding from his stomach.

Noza Nazarova, who owns a hair salon on Eighth Avenue, said students hang around the neighborhood after school lets out.

“They’re always here; they look for trouble. I’ve had to kick them out my shop,” Nazarova said.

Gomez is due back in court on May 30. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.