Police apprehended on Thursday the suspect, identified as Hiram Carrero, accused of allegedly setting a sleeping homeless man on fire in a Midtown train on Monday.

According to police sources, a task force comprised of NYPD, ATF, and the FDNY arrested 18-year-old Hiram Carrero at his Upper Manhattan home on Dec. 4.

Carrero was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, criminal mischief, arson, and reckless endangerment. He is expected to be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Law enforcement agents had been hunting for Carrero ever since the shocking attack during the early hours of Monday on a Harlem-bound 3 train near 34th Street-Penn Station.

Cops say a 56-year-old homeless man fell asleep on the moving train moments earlier when Carrero allegedly approached him, then set his pants ablaze.

As the perpetrator took off running and boarded another train, an MTA conductor spotted the victim, wandering out of the train car with his lower body on fire and immediately dialed 911.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1 responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for what police described as significant burn injuries.

Carrero was questioned at the 9th Precinct and, on Dec. 4, detectives, FDNY fire marshals and members of the ATF marched him out of the station house in handcuffs. He refused to answer reporters’ questions about the fiery incident.

Police sources reported that for the alleged arson. A motive has not yet been established, and the suspect has no prior arrests, police reported.