Memorial fund set up for seven children who died in Midwood fire

The fund came after warnings of a fundraising scam.

Brooklyn Assemb. Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn) said Tuesdaythat a memorial fund has been set up for the seven children who died in a Midwood fire over the weekend, a day after warning of phony fundraising scams in their name.

The memorial fund will be sponsored by the Jewish Communal Fund.

The seven children died when a fire broke out in their Midwood home, as a result of a faulty hot plate. There were no smoke detectors on the first or second floors of the home.

The children were buried in Israel on Monday.