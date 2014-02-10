Mike Bloomberg No. 4 on top philantropists list

Looks like Michael Bloomberg’s post-City Hall career is off to a good start: the former mayor rang in at No. …

Looks like Michael Bloomberg’s post-City Hall career is off to a good start: the former mayor rang in at No. 4 in a list of the country’s 50 most generous philanthropists, published today by the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Bloomberg donated a whopping $452 million to causes including the arts, education, the environment and public health, as well as organizations dedicated to improving city governments worldwide.

Eleven other New Yorkers joined Bloomberg in the top 50, who r gave a combined $7.7 billion, up 4% from 2012, the Chronicle said. The list was topped by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, who gave $992.2 million.

New York was second only to California in dollars donated, with its 12 top donors giving a combined total of nearly $1.6 million.