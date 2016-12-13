Military plane, helicopters near Empire State Building cause confusion on Twitter

The plane and helicopters were authorized in coordination with FAA air traffic control.

A scheduled military flyover in the city sent Twitter into a tailspin on Tuesday.

The plane and helicopters, which many posted that they saw circling the city, were actually authorized.

“U.S. military aircraft are currently conducting authorized flights over New York City in coordination with FAA air traffic control,” an FAA spokeswoman said in an email.

But that didn’t stop Twitter users from questioning the motives of the plane and voicing their confusion.

“Is there an explanation for the military plane circling midtown yet? It was super weird to watch,” Rachel Glaze tweeted.

Liam Stack wondered the same, tweeting: “There is a very low flying propeller plane that appears to be doing circles over Midtown Manhattan. Anyone know what’s up?”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the purpose of the flights were.