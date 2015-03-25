Millions allocated to repair South Ferry Terminal Station after Sandy, prevent future flooding

More than $343 million will go toward rehabilitating the South Ferry Terminal Station, Sen. Charles Schumer said Wednesday. The funding, …

More than $343 million will go toward rehabilitating the South Ferry Terminal Station, Sen. Charles Schumer said Wednesday.

The funding, part of the Federal Transit Authority’s Emergency Relief program, will be used to rehabilitate the station following Superstorm Sandy and protect against future flooding. Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Jerrold Nadler helped secure the money.

“Superstorm Sandy seriously damaged our critical infrastructure, like the South Ferry Terminal Station, and this federal funding will help make sure the subway station is better protected in the event of another mega storm,” Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer expects the rehab work to include fixing leaks, repairs to the tracks and power equipment, as well as guarding against future floods by hardening station entrances.

“The South Ferry Terminal Station provides New Yorkers with a crucial link between the subway and Staten Island Ferry,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.