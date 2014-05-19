Missing autistic boy Eliceo Cortez found

A missing 14-year-old boy who suffers from autism was reunited with his family Monday morning, police said.

Eliceo Cortez was spotted by a school guidance counselor heading to work at about 7 a.m. near Oriental Boulevard, three days after he went missing. Police said he was in good health and didn’t appear to be the victim of a crime. Cortez had been missing since Friday. He was last seen at the Sheepshead Bay Q train station, near Sheepshead Bay Road and Voorhies Avenue, just after 2:30 p.m.

In January, police recovered the remains of Avonte Oquendo, another 14-year-old autistic boy who went missing.