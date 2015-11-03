Missing Italian Marathon runner found on subway by NYPD officer

The man is in good condition, after being taken to a local hospital.

An Italian man missing since Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon was found on the subway early Tuesday by an NYPD officer, police said.

The officer, identified in reports as Man Yam, recognized the runner, 30-year-old Gianclaudio Marengo, on the southbound No. 2 train at about 6:40 a.m.

Yam helped the Italian-speaking Marengo off the train at Penn Station, police said, and bought him some food. He then called the Manhattan South Precinct and arranged for Marengo, who was in good condition, to be taken to an area hospital.

Marengo, who doesn’t speak English, had last been seen on Sunday afternoon at the Marathon finish line inside Central Park, wearing his racing bib. He had been staying at a Queens hotel and had come for the Marathon with a group of runners from Italy.

It was not immediately clear why he disappeared or where he has been for nearly two days.