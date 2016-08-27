Missing Mount Vernon woman found dead in Seton Falls Park in the Bronx, police source says

The woman’s body was found in Seton Falls Park around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The body of a woman was found in a Bronx park on Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in Seton Falls Park near East 233rd Street and Monticello Avenue around 6:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to police.

A law enforcement source said the woman had been reported missing in Mount Vernon several days earlier.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is leading the investigation into the woman’s death, the source said. Mount Vernon police would not comment further on the case.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.