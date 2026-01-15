Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: MLK Day Events

The city aims to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of inspiring community events, service projects, and educational activities across the city.

As the city prepares to honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., residents and visitors alike are invited to participate in a series of meaningful events that celebrate community, service and social justice.

From environmental restoration projects to cultural performances, this year’s MLK Day lineup offers opportunities for reflection, action and unity across the boroughs. Here are a list of events being hosted over the celebratory weekend:

Manhattan

Wetland Restoration in Inwood Hill Park

Kicking off the weekend, volunteers are encouraged to join the Inwood Hill Wetland Restoration event. Participants can help restore and maintain the natural habitat of this vital urban wetland. This environmental initiative underscores Dr. King’s vision of a just and sustainable future. Details and registration are available online at nycgovparks.org.

Harlem Street Tree Care

On the same day, community members can lend a hand in caring for Harlem’s street trees, helping to beautify and improve air quality in the neighborhood. This event emphasizes the importance of environmental stewardship and community involvement. Learn more and sign up online at the Parks Department’s site.

New York Society for Ethical Culture Day of Celebration

The New York Society for Ethical Culture’s official MLK Day celebration kicks off on Jan. 19, offering a day filled with cultural performances, community talks, and reflections on Dr. King’s legacy. This event serves as a gathering for residents to honor his work and continue his mission of equality. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Adler Hall, 2 West 64th St. To RSVP, visit ethical.nyc/events/mlkday2026.

Young People’s Choir Performance

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Young People’s Choir will perform inspiring songs that uplift the spirit of unity and hope. Their performance promises to be a highlight of the day’s festivities. Details are available on their Facebook page.

Dance Event – Body & Soul MLK Celebration

Spend the day celebrating through movement at the “Body & Soul” MLK 2026 dance event, where performers will showcase expressive dance pieces inspired by themes of freedom and justice. Tickets and information can be found online. Jan. 18, 6 to 11:30 p.m., Musica Club, West 50th St.

Scholarship Breakfast in Honor of Dr. King

Finally, residents are invited to attend the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, which recognizes outstanding students and promotes educational opportunities. This inspiring event highlights the ongoing pursuit of equity and excellence. Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Artfulwalls Fine Art Gallery.

Brooklyn

MLK Service Social at Crown Hill

On Jan.18, residents can gather at the Crown Hill Theatre for the MLK Service Social, an event that celebrates Dr. King’s legacy of service and community unity. Attendees will help create care packages for the Brooklyn community and neighboring service partners. Guests are asked to bring school supplies to add to the care packages. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Crown Hill Theatre, 750 Nostrand Ave.

Flatbush Sip N Paint

If Brooklynites are looking to get more creative this MLK Jr. Day, they can head to a Flatbush Sip and Paint. Community members will enjoy a guided painting experience. This relaxing and artistic gathering encouraged reflection on Dr. King’s message while fostering community bonds. More details and tickets can be found online at fit4dancenyc.com/events/mlkjr26.

MLK Jr. Day of Service

Volunteers can head out to the Shirley Chisholm State Park for a Day of Service, focusing on shoreline cleanup and environmental care. All materials will be provided. This effort aims to embody Dr. King’s principles of service and respect. Jan. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., meet at the Fountain patio by the parking lot. For more info, visit parks.ny.gov.

BAM’s 40th Annual Tribute to MLK

BAM is hosting its 40th Annual Tribute, honoring Dr. King’s enduring legacy through performances and community programs. This is a free, day-long celebration honoring Dr. King’s legacy of justice and equality, featuring speeches by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, a solo dance performance by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, and a musical performance by The Fire Ensemble. The event also includes a screening of the film “Just Mercy”, family-friendly activities and community participation. For more information, visit bam.org.

Parks Street Care in Crown Heights

Join NYC Parks Stewardship in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering to care for local street trees. Participants will learn how to aerate, cultivate, mulch and identify street trees, gaining insight into their vital roles in New York City. Volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toe shoes. Space is limited, and registration is required; those under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. The event is partly funded by Council District 40. Visit the Parks Department’s website for more info.

MLK Jr. Volunteer Day at Community Garden

On Jan. 19, celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Her-King Atlantic Community Garden by volunteering to build new metal beds and maintain this vital green space. Open to beginners with no prior experience, the event offers a meaningful way to give back to the community and learn about gardening. Participants are advised to wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing, bring water and snacks, and be prepared for tasks involving lifting and bending. More info at the Parks Department’s website.

BCM Days of Events

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is hosting a series of MLK-themed activities, including educational programs and community service projects. Events include marches, creative arts and craft and lively re-tellings of Dr. King’s words. Learn more about these family events online. For more information, visit brooklynkids.org.

Queens

Queens College Celebration

Head out to the annual MLK Day celebration at Queens College on Jan. 18 in the Goldstein Theatre. The event features a keynote speech and award presentation to Carol Jenkins, a renowned women’s rights activist and journalist. The program also includes a jazz performance by Tyreek McDole and remarks from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. and Queens College President Frank H. Wu. This meaningful event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and explores the question, “Where do we go from here?” All are welcome to attend.

Forest Park Day of Service

Spend the day helping out at one of Queen’s most vital green spaces. NYC Parks invites neighbors of all ages to celebrate the legacy of MLK Jr. through helping the park and giving back to the community. Volunteers will assist with leaf raking, vine cutting and a woodland clean-up. Advance registration is required.

Highland Park Day of Service

Join volunteers at Highland Park for a meaningful MLK Day service event. Help with park beautification projects, tree planting and community building activities. Local participation helps strengthen the neighborhood and honors Dr. King’s legacy of service.

Corona Park Multi-Day Service

Extend your MLK Day celebration over multiple days with service projects at Corona Park. Activities include park clean-up, planting, and community engagement efforts that promote environmental health and neighborhood unity.

Woodland Street Tree Care (Idlewild Park)

On MLK Day, volunteer to care for Woodland Street trees at Idlewild Park. Tasks include watering, mulching, and general tree maintenance to support urban greenery and community health. Volunteers will mulch newly-planted trees and shrubs in the forested areas of Idlewild Park using shovels, pitchforks and wheelbarrows. Participants should wear layered clothing and sturdy, dirt-friendly boots. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone.

Jackson Heights Street Tree Care (Travers Park)

On Jan. 19, volunteers can join in MLK Day tree stewardship efforts in Jackson Heights by helping care for street trees. Volunteers will learn how to care for and identify street trees, gaining insight into their vital role in NYC. Participants should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toe shoes; face masks are optional. Space is limited, and registration is required. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. Funding is provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and the USDA Forest Service.

Bronx

Gee’s Bend Quilting Celebration (Wave Hill)

Join the Bronx in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend. Create your own fabric collage to celebrate their legacy of creativity and community empowerment. At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, families are invited to a special storytime in the Gund Theater to learn about the meaning of the holiday, featuring a reading of *We March* by Shane W. Evans. Wave Hill House is wheelchair accessible, with a ground-level entrance and ADA-compliant restrooms on the ground and lower levels.

Restoration Project

Celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with NYC Parks Stewardship by volunteering to help protect Pelham Bay Park’s forested areas on Monday morning, 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will participate in restoration work and learn about the importance of species diversity for ecosystem health. Face masks are optional. Space is limited, and registration is required. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. This event is made possible with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service.