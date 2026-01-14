MLK Day: NYC Subways, buses and commuter rails will run modified service. Here’s what you need to know

A 6 train pulls into the Parkchester station in the Bronx.

The MTA is warning New York City commuters that it will be operating the subways, buses, and commuter rails on modified schedules this coming Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On the birthday of the renowned civil rights leader, subways will run on a Saturday service. In effect, that means service changes across all lines besides the F, M, 2, and Franklin Avenue and Rockaway Park Shuttles.

Overnight, downtown local A trains will skip all stops between 125th St and 59th St-Columbus Circle and uptown local A trains will skip Spring St, 23rd St, and 50th St. Both downtown and uptown local C trains will skip the same stops as the overnight A during the day and evening, with no overnight service. Uptown E trains will skip Spring St and 23 St.

There will be no B train service and Manhattan-bound D trains in Brooklyn will skip all stops between 36th St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center as well as DeKalb Av overnight.

The G train will be suspended between Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Church Av in both directions.

Other MLK Day subway service changes

The J will not run between Brooklyn’s Crescent St and Queens’ Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer before 5 a.m on MLK Day. There will be no Z train service.

L train service will be suspended between Broadway Junction and Lorimer Street in both directions.

Overnight Manhattan-bound Brooklyn N trains will go express from 36th St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Center, then skip DeKalb Av and travel via the Q line to Canal Street. Manhattan-bound R trains will run the same way during the day and evening.

R trains will not go between Whitehall St-South Ferry in Manhattan and 59th St in Brooklyn overnight.

Q trains running to 96th St will run via the R line between DeKalb Av and Canal St.

The W train and the 42nd St Shuttle will not operate on MLK Day.

The 1 train will be suspended between 137th St-City College and 168th St-Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan.

The 4 train will not run between Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall in Manhattan and Crown Heights Utica Av/New Lots Av in Brooklyn, with extra 3 trains replacing it overnight. In the Bronx, until 10 p.m. on Monday, Manhattan-bound 4 trains will skip 176th St, Mt Eden Av, 170th St, 167th St, and 161 St-Yankee Stadium.

During the day and the evening, Manhattan-bound 4 trains will run local between 125th St and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall. There will also be reduced 4 service in the Bronx between 7:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on MLK Day, with trains rerouted to 3rd Av-138th St on the 6 line.

The 5 will be suspended between Grand Central-42nd St and Bowling Green during the day and evening.

Flushing-bound 7 trains will skip 82nd St, 90th St, 103rd St, and 111th St.

Buses will run modified weekday service, with some express buses placed on special schedules.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate regular weekday service, but riders will have to pay off-peak fares all day.

The Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines will run on a Saturday schedule, with additional trains at rush hour. The Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines will operate on weekend schedules.