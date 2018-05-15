LATEST PAPER
Staten Island mom charged in baby daughter’s acute intoxication death

Police say Leila Wade left out prescription medicine that the baby ingested.

A Staten Island mother was charged in the

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A Staten Island mother was charged Monday evening in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, police said, more than a year after the child died.

Leila Wade, 39, is accused of leaving out prescription medication that little Bianca Abdul then took.

The city Office of Chief Medical Examiner last year ruled the death a homicide, determining the cause of death to be acute intoxication from morphine and diazepam, an anti-anxiety drug, according to Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Police said Wade was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were first called on March 20, 2017, and took Bianca to Staten Island University Hospital North, but she was pronounced dead.

At the time, Wade told investigators that Bianca had fallen and hit her head a few days before her death, according to police sources.

Both Wade and Bianca’s father had previously been investigated by the city’s Administration for Children’s Services and both had a criminal history.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

