Mom charged in Sunset Park toddler Melody Pheng’s drowning death, police say

The toddler drowned to death, the medical examiner said.

Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Brooklyn on Sunday, March 13, 2016. The girl’s mother has been charged with murder after the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. Photo Credit: iStock

The mother of a Sunset Park toddler has been charged with murder in the girl’s drowning death, police said.

Lin Li, 24, was charged with murder, manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child after her 2-year-old daughter, Melody Pheng, was found unconscious in their home on Sunday night.

Police were called to 47th Street in Brooklyn just before 8:30 p.m., where Pheng was unresponsive. Her father was administering CPR when cops arrived, police said. EMS rushed the little girl to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson deemed Pheng’s death a homicide on Tuesday.

Police said that the child’s father was being questioned on Tuesday, but had not been arrested.

The couple’s 4-year-old son was in the home at the time of the drowning, cops said.