Mom threw toddler in stoller down subway station stairs in the Bronx, NYPD says

A toddler buckled into a stroller was thrown down a Bronx subway station stairwell by his mom, police said on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

A toddler was hospitalized on Thursday after his mother threw the boy down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said.

Jessica Mixon, 26, was spotted pushing the 2-year-old boy, who was still buckled into his stroller, down the stairs at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station around 2:40 p.m., police said.

The boy was taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center in stable condition with cuts to his face and head.

Police said investigators have obtained surveillance footage of the incident in addition to witness statements.

Mixon, of Morris Heights, was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center for a psychiatric evaluation. She was later arrested and charged with attempted reckless assault on a child and attempted reckless abandonment of a child, police said.