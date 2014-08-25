MoMA offers condolences for intern who died during roof party

The Museum of Modern Art has offered its condolences after one of its interns died from a four-story fall off …

The Museum of Modern Art has offered its condolences after one of its interns died from a four-story fall off a Greenwich Village roof during a party early Sunday morning.

Cindy Yeh, 23, worked in the museum’s education department and her death, which is still being investigated by the police, shocked the museum’s staff, a spokesman said.

“Cindy was a beloved member of the MoMA family. Our deepest condolences are with Ms. Yeh’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the museum said in a statement.

Yeh was partying on the roof of 179 Sullivan St. when she fell four stories to the ground, police said.

She was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital Center a short time later.