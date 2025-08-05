13-year-old moped rider critically injured after collision on Staten Island

A moped and bus collided at Castleton Avenue and Park Avenue on Staten Island.

A 13-year-old boy is critical in the hospital after the moped he was riding collided with an MTA bus on Staten Island early Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the collision occurred just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the intersection of Castleton and Park Avenues. An S53 MTA bus, operated by a 69-year-old man, was headed eastbound on Castleton Avenue when it collided with the two-wheeler, which was traveling southbound on Park Avenue.

As a result of the collision, the boy was ejected from the device on to the pavement and sustained severe head injuries. It is unclear right now if he was wearing a helmet.

Officers from the 121st Precinct and EMS rushed to the scene upon getting a 911 call about the collision. Paramedics immediately brought the boy to Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton, police sources said.

According to the MTA, the moped went through a stop sign without stopping and hit the bus. Three passengers were on the bus at the time.

None of the passengers or the bus operator sustained injuries.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway District Collsion Investigation Squad.

In New York, a state driver’s license is required to operate a moped, which authorities consider a limited-use motorcycle.

“The requirements to operate a moped are like those for motorcycles,” the DMV’s website states. “You must have a driver license and register your moped to drive it on streets and highways.”

The DMV classifies a moped as a Class A, Class B, or Class C limited-use motorcycle according to how fast it can go. It is unclear right now which class of moped the boy was on.

According to the latest citywide police traffic statistics, collisions involving two-wheeled motorized vehicles, including e-bikes and mopeds, are down 30% year to date compared to 2024.