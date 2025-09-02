25-year-old moped driver killed in early morning crash in Brooklyn

A moped driver was killed in a chain-reaction collision after he was struck by a car, propelled off his device, and then struck again by a second vehicle in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at Myrtle and Bedford Avenues in Williamsburg at around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Authorities said that a 25-year-old man was operating a gas-powered two-wheeled vehicle eastbound on Myrtle Avenue when he collided with a gray Subaru sedan, heading northbound on Bedford Avenue and driven by a 51-year-old man. Upon the strike, the driver of the device was ejected from the two-wheeler, landed on the roadway and was then struck again, this time by a white Nissan operated by a 22-year-old man.

EMS responded and rushed the moped driver to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity pending family notification.

Meanwhile, both car drivers remained at the scene, and neither was injured, police sources said.

No arrests were made, but the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

According to the latest NYPD traffic data, the 79th Precinct saw one fatality involving a motorized two-wheeler so far this year. There were no such fatalities in 2024, the data shows.

Meanwhile, collisions involving motorized two-wheelers are down just over 3% year-to-date in the precinct compared to the same period in 2024, according to the NYPD’s statistics.