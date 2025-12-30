Moped rider dies after colliding with SUV at Queens intersection: cops

A view of the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 204th Street in Queens, where a moped rider died after crashing into an SUV.

A 40-year-old male moped rider died after crashing into a turning SUV in Queens on Monday night, the NYPD announced on Tuesday.

Cops arrived at the scene at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in response to a 911 call reporting the collision at the intersection of 204th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Hollis, within the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct.

The rider of the 2024 Zhejiang Jiajue gas-powered moped, whose identity cops are withholding, was traveling eastbound on Jamaica Avenue toward the intersection with 204th Street, according to a review by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

At the same time, the 23-year-old female driver of the SUV — a 2021 Honda CR-V — was going northbound on 204th Street toward the same intersection.

Cops said that as the SUV driver began making a left turn on a green light to go west on Jamaica Avenue, the moped driver slammed into her vehicle. The moped rider continued to go east on Jamaica Avenue until he hit a fire hydrant.

Emergency services personnel rushed the moped operator to North Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The SUV driver remained at the scene.

Police have not made an arrest and continue to investigate the incident.

There have been two other crashes at the same intersection that left two people injured over the past 12 months, according to Crashmapper.