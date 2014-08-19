More billionaires born in NYC than anywhere else in the world

New York Ciy doesn’t just create boffo Broadway plays and excellent bagels: It’s also first in the world for birthin’ billionaires.

One in 40 billionaires — or about 3% of the world’s total — were born in NYC, according to an analysis of 1,682 mondo moneybags by Spear’s Magazine and the wealth consultancy WealthInsight.

The 52 billionaires who were born in the Big Apple make our city a billionaire factory, according to the research, which noted that NYC was trailed by Moscow (1.31% or 22 billionaires), and London (1.25% or 21 billionaires.)

“If you’re going to be an entrepreneur or an innovator, there are few better places,” than New York City, Spear’s editor Josh Spero said in a statement. “A financial and cultural global capital, it puts talent through the school of hard knocks.”

NYC “was also the birthplace of the world’s first billionaire, John D. Rockefeller,” noted WealthInsight analyst Oliver Williams.

The study did not address what circumstances the billionaires were born into, how many currently keep a home in NYC, or how the city fared internationally in producing poor people, but noted that Chicago ranked 7th as a birthplace for billionaires, after London, Hong Kong, Paris and Istanbul, and Los Angeles came in ninth, after Rio de Janeiro. About 20% of all billionaires born in the U.S. are sprouted in the Big Apple, and the average age of these ultra rich individuals hovers around 63, according to the data.