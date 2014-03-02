More winter weather for this weekend

The National Weather Service forecasts up to six inches of snow.

A January snowstorm on the Upper West Side. Photo Credit: United States Navy

UPDATED:

The calendar says the so-called “meteorological winter” ends March 1, but Mother Nature has other designs for cold-addled New Yorkers.

On Sunday, the city will see intermittent snow, which will be a rehearsal for the full-blown storm expected overnight into Monday. While the forecasts are still iffy, there’s no doubt it will be a cold one: Monday’s high will be a nippy 22 degrees.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon and the Natinal Weather Service forecasts up to six inches of snow. If it pans out, we’ll be close to the winter snowfall total record for a season. So far we’re at 57 inches, and the record of 75.6 inches of snow was set in the winter of 1995-1996.

Snowiest winters in New York City (Central Park)

Inches Season

75.6 1995-96

63.2 1947-48

61.9 2010-11

60.4 1922-23

60.3 1872-73

57.8 1874-75

57.3 2013-14

55.9 1898-99

54.7 1960-61

53.4 1993-94

53.2 1906-07

Snowiest months in New York City (Central Park)

Inches Month

36.9 Feb 2010

36.0 Jan 2011

30.5 Mar 1896

29.6 Dec 1947

29.0 Feb. 2014

27.9 Feb 1934

27.4 Jan 1925

27.0 Dec 1872

26.9 Feb 2006

26.4 Feb 1994

26.3 Feb 1926

26.1 Feb 2003 & Jan 1996

25.5 Mar 1916