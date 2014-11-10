Morgan Spurlock to produce documentary on city’s rats

The city’s vermin population will be making its big screen debut soon.

“Supersize Me” documentarian Morgan Spurlock will produce “Rats NYC,” a movie that chronicles the rodents and their impact on the city. The film is based off the book “Rats: Observations on the History & Habitat of the City’s Most Unwanted Inhabitants,” by Robert Sullivan, who spent a year investigating a rat infested alley near Wall Street.

“We’ve all seen them, and we all live with them, we just don’t want to know we’re living with them. This movie is going to be a modern day horror film — it will make you squirm, scream and jump out of your chair,” Spurlock said in a statement.

A study released last week by the statistics journal Significancefound that there were 2 million rats living in 40,500 lots throughout the city.

The documentary, which will begin shooting in January, will focus on the “dual nature” of the critters from their role in plagues to their use in scientific research. The producers added it will showcase the animals as “a most interesting metaphor for human beings in a unique city like New York.”