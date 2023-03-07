Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Morning Brooklyn fire leaves one adult and one child injured: FDNY

By Posted on
FDNY works the scene of a Brooklyn fire
An apartment fire left a child and another person with injuries at 448 East 98 Street.

The FDNY took on an all-hands fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning.

At 7:07 a.m. on March 7, the FDNY received a call regarding a fire at 448 East 98th Street in Brownsville. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the blaze in a first-floor apartment in the building that was extending into the second floor.

A first floor fire left two residents hurt at 448 East 98 Street in Brownsville.

Members of utilized two-hose lines to attack the fire, which was brought under control at 7:37 a.m. 

Two residents, an adult and a child, suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. Searches through the apartment and floors above were negative, with FDNY personnel removing some debris from the apartment.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire.

A resident flees from an apartment building fire at 448 East 98 Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. The fire left two people hurt just after 7 a.m on March, 7.
A first floor fire left two residents hurt at 448 East 98 Street in Brownsville.
A fire left two people hurt on Tuesday morning.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC