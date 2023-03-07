Morning Brooklyn fire leaves one adult and one child injured: FDNY

The FDNY took on an all-hands fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning.

At 7:07 a.m. on March 7, the FDNY received a call regarding a fire at 448 East 98th Street in Brownsville. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the blaze in a first-floor apartment in the building that was extending into the second floor.

Members of utilized two-hose lines to attack the fire, which was brought under control at 7:37 a.m.

Two residents, an adult and a child, suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. Searches through the apartment and floors above were negative, with FDNY personnel removing some debris from the apartment.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire.