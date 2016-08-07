Morningside Heights stabbing possible anti-gay crime, police say

A man was stabbed multiple times on the platform of the No. 1 train at West 110th Street.

A stabbing on the 1 train platform in Morningside is being considered as a possible anti-gay crime, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Steven Sunshine

A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on the platform of the No. 1 train at West 110th Street over the weekend, police said Sunday, in a possible anti-gay crime.

The victim was coming home from Staten Island on Saturday night when he was attacked after getting off the northbound No. 1 train just after 7 p.m.

Police said the suspect, about 30 years old, made anti-gay remarks before stabbing the man in the chest.

The victim then tried to chase the assailant down the platform, police said, but the suspect stabbed him again in the left upper back before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital with at least three puncture wounds, about an inch apiece, as well as multiple scratches, police said.