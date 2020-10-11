Mother Cabrini statue unveiling raises questions about Cuomo/de Blasio feud

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The anticipated unveiling of the statue of Mother Cabrini in Battery City Park on Monday raised questions regarding whether or not Mayor Bill de Blasio had been invited or not due to the ongoing feud between he and Governor Andrew Cuomo how commissioned the statue.

The ceremony coincides with the observance of Columbus Day, which is also traditionally a celebration of Italian-American culture and heritage.

Almost a year to the day – Oct. 14 – that Cuomo announced he would commission the statue in an action widely viewed as one-upmanship, paying tribute to the Italian-American saint still seems to be a reflection of the ongoing rift between the two leaders.

During a Sunday press call, Cuomo said he did not know whether or not de Blasio had been invited if he would be attending the ceremony to take place in Battery Park City on Monday.

“I don’t know who was invited or who wasn’t invited, but I will be there,” Cuomo said. “New York City officials are invited, our only consideration is the size of the crowd. There’s a Mother Cabrini commission that worked on the statue itself, but the mayor, the speaker, City Council… are always invited.”

Mother Cabrini emigrated from Italy to New York at the turn of the 20th century and founded the Missionary Sisters of Sacred Heart, which opened and operated an array of nursing homes and schools across the city. Cabrini also worked to help Italian immigrants build new lives in America.

Friction grew surrounding Mother Cabrini after First Lady Chirlane McCray conducted a survey through the She Built NYC commission testing the popularity of potential monuments to prominent women in New York City history. Despite the former Brooklyn saint being a strong candidate, Mother Cabrini was overlooked.

After the snub came accusations of racism and anti-Italian sentiment directed at McCray to which the mayor came to his wife’s defense during an Oct. 14 interview on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show.

“You don’t just call someone a racist because they started to try to address a historic wrong,” de Blasio said. “The effort she was a part of created statues for white people, black people, Latino people, straight people, gay people, all five boroughs. That’s not racist, so get it together.”

Afterward, Cuomo announced during the Columbus Day Parade that the state would commission a statue dedicated to the first woman of U.S. citizenship to be designated as a saint by Rome.

Secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa said the Cabrini Commission would be reaching out to invite others on Sunday as well.

Over the past week, Cuomo and de Blasio have also feuded over instituting new COVID-19 restrictions in areas of Brooklyn and Queens where the virus is surging. De Blasio first wanted to institute business and school closures in ZIP codes, but Cuomo upended that plan by approving a more direct approach to implementing the closures, using geographic data showing the virus’ spread.