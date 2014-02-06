Movie review: ‘Love & Air Sex,’ 3 stars

Micro-indie “Love & Air Sex” at first seems like it’s yet another tired movie about agreeable hipsters grappling with first-world …

But director and co-writer Bryan Poyser finds his way around that minefield thanks to a script that’s consistently funny and a foursome of actors who bring conviction and smarts to their characters.

The movie follows brokenhearted Stan (Michael Stahl-David) as he flies to Austin in a last-ditch bid to repair things with ex-girlfriend Cathy (Ashley Bell). An air sex competition, involving the miming of sexual acts, and offbeat best friends are involved.

It’s better than it sounds, with a tangible sense of loss and regret unfurling hand in hand with the ribald humor.