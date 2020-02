The bus crashed into a pole, the MTA said.

At least nine people were evaluated at the scene on the FDR Drive on Monday, March 21, 2016, for non-life threatening injuries, an FDNY spokesman said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson

An MTA bus crashed into a pole by FDR Drive on Monday, injuring nine people, authorities said.

The QM11 bus struck the overpass by 34th street just before 4:15 p.m., according to the MTA.

Nine people suffered non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said. Six of those injured were evaulated at the scene and three were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center for further evaluation, the FDNY said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, police said.