Louis Cintron, off-duty MTA bus driver, accused of punching clerk over lottery ticket

An MTA bus driver was arrested after getting in a fight with a gas station clerk over a lottery ticket in Queens on Thursday, police said.

Louis Cintron, 44, was off-duty when he allegedly punched the clerk on the Horace Harding Expressway at about 8:40 a.m., police said.

Cintron has been a bus driver since 1995, said Kevin Ortiz, an MTA spokesman. He was removed from service Thursday, Ortiz said.

Cintron was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. He was given a desk appearance ticket and released, said a spokesman for the Queens DA’s office.

Cintron could not be reached for comment.