MTA bus driver hit with umbrella after duo assaults woman, NYPD says

One of the suspects hit a woman in the head with a screwdriver, police said.

A man hit an MTA bus driver in the head with an umbrella when he refused to drive away after the man and a woman assaulted another passenger, police said Monday.

The woman hit another woman in the head with a screwdriver while aboard a moving Bx29 bus, near Bruckner Expressway and Pelham Parkway in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at about 1 p.m., police said.

The man then pulled the 24-year-old victim off the bus by her hair and kicked her in the head, according to police. When the man got back on, he told the bus driver to drive away, but the driver refused.

The man struck the driver, 56, with the umbrella before fleeing with the woman, police said.

Both the driver and the 24-year-old woman were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects Monday night.