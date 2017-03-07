MTA bus driver hits woman in East Village, NYPD says

The woman’s left leg was pinned under the bus, police said.

An MTA bus driver was arrested after he hit a pedestrian, pinning her under the bus in the East Village Monday night, police said.

The M14D bus was traveling southbound on Avenue D at about 9 p.m., police said. When the driver, Eduard Khanimov, was making a right turn on Houston Street, he struck a 61-year-old woman who was walking in the crosswalk, police said.

The woman’s left leg was trapped under the bus. She was freed by emergency personnel and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, police said. She suffered a broken leg and some abrasions.

Khanimov, 41, was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.