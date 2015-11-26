MTA bus fatally struck woman in Brooklyn, NYPD says

An MTA bus fatally struck a woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday, the NYPD says.

Authorities say the 41-year-old woman was crossing Ocean Avenue outside of the marked crosswalk just before 5 p.m. when she was struck by an MTA BM1 express bus near Ocean Avenue and Avenue J in Midwood. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to New York Community Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, according to authorities.

The 47-year-old bus driver remained at the scene, cops say.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.