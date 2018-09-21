MTA bus hits building in Brooklyn, injuring 6 people, officials say

The driver was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, according to officials.

An MTA bus slammed into a building on Ralph Avenue near St. Mark’s Avenue in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

An MTA bus slammed into a building in Brooklyn Friday morning, injuring six people, police and fire officials said.

The B45 bus was traveling east on St. Mark’s Avenue around 10:15 a.m. when the driver made a right turn onto Ralph Avenue, lost control and hit the building, according to an NYPD spokesman.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, the spokesman said. The driver was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County with high blood pressure, according to officials.

The other five victims suffered minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said. It was unclear if they were inside the building or on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Six people suffered minor injuries when the bus struck the building around 10:15 a.m., officials said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The bus left a giant hole in the exterior wall, but Department of Buildings engineers determined that the building was not structurally compromised, a spokesman said. DOB issued two vacate orders for the apartments located nearest to the crash site and the displaced residents are being offered assistance through the American Red Cross of Greater New York.

The building’s owner is now required to put up temporary supports near the crash site, erect a sidewalk shed and seal the opening, the DOB spokesman said.

B15, B45, B47 and B65 buses were detoured from their regular routes for about four hours because of the crash. Regular service was restored just before 4:30 p.m.

An MTA spokeswoman said they are investigating what caused the crash.