MTA conductor punched after telling man Q train wouldn’t go to Astoria, Queens, sources say

The conductor told the man that the Q train would not go to Astoria, an official said.

An MTA conductor was punched in the face on the N train in midtown after telling a man that the Q train does not go to Astoria, Queens, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

An MTA conductor was punched in the face after telling a man that the Q train wouldn’t go to Astoria, Queens, a law enforcement official said.

Police said the 29-year-old male was on a northbound N train at the 49th Street-Seventh Avenue station on May 7 when a man on the platform asked him, “Is the Q train going to Astoria?”

The conductor responded, “No, just the N,” the official said. The man on the platform then punched the other man in the right side of the face and made a derogatory remark, police said.

The NYPD said the attacker fled the station. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.