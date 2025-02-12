Late to work? Blame it on the train or the bus, because your boss is already there. And you’ll have proof, too.

New Yorkers who are late to work, school or any other appointment can get a note from the state-run MTA saying your tardiness was their fault.

It’s a public transit perk that has been available for quite a while but is not well-known by commuters.

An MTA note cannot, of course, be used if you chose to press the snooze button 17 times — or wound up getting stuck in line at Starbucks for an iced coffee on your way in. But if you’re late because of subway, bus, or commuter train delays, the MTA has your back.

“While we make every effort to run our trains and buses to schedule, delays occur for a variety of reasons, including sick passengers, police investigations, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and other factors,” the MTA states on its website.

How to get an MTA note

You’ll just have to fill out and submit an MTA “Subway and Bus Delay Verification” form, which is conveniently found on the agency’s website. The form asks you questions about your trip, including the train or bus routes you took, total minutes delayed, and the date it all went down.

There is also a section where you can leave comments about your trip (or maybe you just want to say hello to the gang at the MTA).

You’ll then receive a confirmation email. After agency staff researches your request, you’ll receive a second email with the findings, which can take up to three business days.

You can then print out or email the note to your boss and — voila! — you’re off the hook.

Remember that you’ll need to be more than just a few minutes late to get a note. The service only applies to delays longer than 10 minutes that occurred within the last 180 days.

Straphangers seeking verification for delayed trips further back in time can call MTA customer service at 511 for more information.

And speaking of delays, did you know the Q train was named the most relaxing train in NYC?

Commuters on the line, which goes from South Harlem to Brooklyn, enjoy a 96.1% on-time operation and more seats per car, according to a cap.com report in November.