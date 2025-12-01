MTA sends mobile sales vehicles into New York City to help transition riders to Tap and Ride ahead of MetroCard’s end

MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow visits the Robert Couche Senior Center in Springfield Gardens on Thursday, Nov 20, 2025 for an outreach session about fare payment transitioning to OMNY.

MetroCards will be making their curtain call on Dec. 31, when sales of the card will cease in favor of the contactless Tap and Ride payment system becoming the default in the New Year.

For those who will still have balances on their MetroCards after the cards go away, the MTA is rolling out a fleet of mobile sales vehicles to supplement the opening of 15 additional Customer Service Centers to help customers transition to Tap and Ride. At each vehicle, riders can buy or refill OMNY cards, transfer their MetroCard balances to an OMNY card, apply for the Reduced-Fare program,

“Mobile sales vehicles give riders a quick and easy way to make the switch to OMNY,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “We want all customers to unlock the benefits of Tap and Ride technology – whether it’s the money-saving fare cap feature or all the time they’ll save tapping instead of swiping. With the MetroCard destined for the history books, OMNY is the way of the future.”

“Tap and Ride makes it even easier to ride the subway or bus,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “These mobile sales vehicles are a great way to spread the word and get more New Yorkers signed up for so they can enjoy seamless transfers, compatibility with Access-A-Ride and our record on time performance.”

The mobile sales vehicles will operate across New York City and Westchester on select days of the week. After Dec. 31, the vehicles will no longer sell MetroCards, but will still be able to assist customers with OMNY-related issues.

Here’s a rundown of where and when you can visit a Mobile Sales Vehicle. Schedules are also posted online and subject to change. Customers are encouraged to call 511 to confirm before they visit.

Monday. Dec. 1

Manhattan:

East Village at 14 St (Between Avenue A & Avenue B), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lower East Side at Grand St & Pitt St, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Washington Heights at 168 St & Broadway (Broadway & Amsterdam Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Washington Heights at 181 St & Broadway (Broadway & Audubon Ave), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Staten Island:

New Dorp at Hylan Blvd & Tysens Lane, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

New Dorp at Hylan Plaza (Ebbitts St at Hylan Blvd), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Manhattan:

East Side at 57 St & First Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lenox Hill at 68 St & First Ave (Near Memorial Sloan Kettering), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Brooklyn:

Sheepshead Bay at 3520 Nostrand Ave (Between Avenue V & Avenue W), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Starrett City at Pennsylvania Ave & Twin Pines Dr, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Coney Island at Neptune Ave (Between West Fifth St & Sixth St), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Flatlands at Kings Plaza Shopping Mall (Avenue U & Flatbush Ave), 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Flatlands at 5827 Flatlands Avenue (E 58 St & E 59 St), 12:30 p.m. –1:30 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 3

Manhattan:

Lower East Side at Catherine St & Madison St, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Upper East Side at 79 St & York Ave (On York between 78 St & 79 St), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lower East Side at Grand St & Lewis St, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lenox Hill at 72 St & York Ave (In front of Manning Nursing Home), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Riverdale at 235th Street and Johnson Avenue, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Woodlawn Heights at Woodlawn Heights Library, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Manhattan:

Turtle Bay at 47 St & Second Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Carnegie Hill at 92nd Street Y, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Kips Bay at 28 St & Second Ave, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

East Harlem at 106 St & Second Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Bartow Mall on Co-op City Blvd (Near GVS Eye Care Center), 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

Manhattan:

Upper West Side at 96 St & Broadway, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Upper West Side at 86 St & Broadway, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Queens:

Forest Hills at 71 Ave-Continental Ave & Queens Blvd, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Rego Park at Mall (Marshalls) (Queens Blvd & 63 Rd), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Flushing at Main St & Roosevelt Ave (Facing Roosevelt Ave), 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

New Rochelle:

Huguenot Street at Lawton Avenue (across from library), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Mount Vernon:

August Petrillo Plaza (across from Food Town Supermarket near Mount Vernon East Train Station), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 8

Queens:

Astoria at 31 St (Between Ditmars Blvd & 23 Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bay Terrace Shopping Center (Bell Blvd & 24 Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fresh Meadows Shopping Center (Horace Harding Expressway & 188 St), 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Manhattan:

Lenox Hill at 68 St & Lexington Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Yorkville at 86 St & Lexington Ave, 10:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m.

Queens:

Sunnyside at 41-02 Queens Blvd, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Maspeth at Grand Ave & 69 St, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Staten Island:

New Springville at Yukon Ave (Near Yukon Bus Depot), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Castleton Corners at Victory Blvd (Off Manor Rd), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Manhattan:

Harlem at the New York State Office Building (125 St & Seventh Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Harlem at 135 St & Malcolm X Blvd, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Queens:

Windsor Park at 73 Ave & Bell Blvd, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Union Turnpike (256th & 260th Streets), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Metropolitan Avenue & Yankee Mall (in front of Macy’s), 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11

Manhattan:

Murray Hill 23 St (Between First Ave & Second Ave) (Across the street from CVS), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at 147 St & Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Chelsea at 23 St & Ninth Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Washington Heights at 155 St & Amsterdam Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12

Brooklyn:

Bensonhurst at 86 St & Bay Pkwy, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bay Ridge at 86 St & Fourth Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Knolls Crescent Mall (11-21 Knolls Crescent), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fordham Plaza (3 Av between 188 and 189 Sts at E Fordham Rd), 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

East Bronx at 3602 E. Tremont Ave (Between Scott Pl & Sullivan Pl), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

White Plains:

Trans-Center: Water Street and North Lexington Avenue, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 15

Manhattan:

Lower East Side at Grand St & Pitt St, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

East Village at 14 St & First Ave, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

East Village at 14 St (Between Avenue A & Avenue B), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

New Rochelle:

Huguenot & Lawton Ave (Across from Public Library), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Mount Vernon:

Across from Food Town Supermarket near Mount Vernon East Train Station, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Staten Island:

New Dorp at Hylan Blvd & Tysens Lane, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

New Dorp at Hylan Plaza (Ebbitts St at Hylan Blvd), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Manhattan:

East Side at 57 St & First Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lenox Hill at 68 St & First Ave (Near Memorial Sloan Kettering), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Queens:

Rochdale at Rochdale Village Senior Center, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Brooklyn:

Starrett City at Pennsylvania Ave & Twin Pines Dr, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Flatlands at Kings Plaza Shopping Mall (Avenue U & Flatbush Ave), 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Flatlands at 5827 Flatlands Avenue (E 58 St & E 59 St), 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Peekskill:

Peekskill Library at 4 Nelson Avenue & Main Street, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tarrytown:

The Tarrytown Center at Wildey St. And Cortlandt St (Near McDonalds), 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 17

Manhattan:

Upper East Side at 79 St & York Ave (On York between 78 St & 79 St), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lenox Hill at 72 St & York Ave (In front of Manning Nursing Home), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Riverdale at Skyview Shopping Center (Riverdale Ave between 256 St & 259 St), 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kingsbridge at 231 St & Broadway, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Yonkers:

Yonkers City Hall/MCU at Building 36-40 South Broadway, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

White Plains:

Trans Center at Water Street & North Lexington Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Queens:

Jamaica at Allen Community – Theodora G. Jackson Senior Center, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Locust Manor at Robert Couche Senior Center, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Bartow Mall on Co-op City Blvd (Near GVS Eye Care Center), 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Yonkers:

Yonkers City Hall/MCU at Building 36-40 South Broadway, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

White Plains:

Trans Center at Water Street & North Lexington Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19

Manhattan:

Upper West Side at 96 St & Broadway, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Upper West Side at 86 St & Broadway, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Queens:

Flushing at Main St & Roosevelt Ave (Facing Roosevelt Ave), 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Yonkers:

Yonkers/Will Library at 1500 Central Park Avenue & Tuckahoe Road, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 22

Queens:

Astoria at 31 St (Between Ditmars Blvd & 23 Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bay Terrace Shopping Center (Bell Blvd & 24 Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fresh Meadows Shopping Center (Horace Harding Expressway & 188 St), 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Manhattan:

Yorkville at 86 St & Lexington Ave, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lenox Hill at 68th St & Lexington Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Queens:

Sunnyside at 41-02 Queens Blvd, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Maspeth at Grand Ave & 69th St, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Staten Island:

New Springville at Yukon Ave (Near Yukon Bus Depot), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Castleton Corners at Victory Blvd (Off Manor Rd), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Manhattan:

Harlem at the New York State Office Building (125 St & Seventh Ave), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Harlem at 135 St & Malcolm X Blvd, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Queens:

Windsor Park at 73 Ave & Bell Blvd, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Union Turnpike (256th & 260th Streets), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26

Brooklyn:

Bensonhurst at 86 St & Bay Pkwy, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bay Ridge at 86 St & Fourth Ave, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Bronx:

Knolls Crescent Mall (11-21 Knolls Crescent), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fordham Plaza (3 Av between 188 and 189 Sts at E Fordham Rd), 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.