Just in time for Climate Week, the MTA’s Metro-North Railroad received new, eco-friendly locomotives, the agency announced on Monday.

The locomotives, named Charger locomotives, were made by Siemens and went into service on Sept. 22, the start of Climate Week in NYC.

“Today is the first day of service for these dual-mode locomotives, and it’s just in time for Climate Week,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “Every week, the MTA is trying to make the climate better by being the antidote to climate change. Public transit is the antidote to climate change.”

MTA officials said the trains will reduce airborne pollutants by 85% and have 1,000 more horsepower than the current fleet.

They can also operate in electric mode the entire 102 miles of Metro-North’s third rail territory, which extends to Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line, Southeast on the Harlem Line, and Pelham on the New Haven Line. The current fleet, however, only goes electric to go into and out of Grand Central Terminal — a distance of four miles.

Funding from previous MTA capital plans and the Federal Transit Administration helped pay for the new Siemens Chargers.

“The new cars aren’t just about looking good,” Lieber said. “They are going to increase reliability. The old cars that were running on the subways and commuter rails are starting to break down more frequently, and that means delays for passengers.”

Justin Vonashek, Metro-North Railroad president, said the stock was made “on time, on budget” and in America in Sacramento.

Tobias Bauer, rolling stock Siemens Mobility North America president, said the new locomotives mark a milestone in modern transportation.

“The Charger locomotives entering revenue service are more than just trains; they represent our shared commitment to modern and reliable transportation for millions of passengers. Built right here in the United States, these locomotives combine cutting-edge technology with proven performance, and we’re honored to celebrate this moment alongside our partners at the MTA at Grand Central Terminal.”

The MTA also dedicated a plaque to Lou Holmes, who helped procure the rolling stock before he passed away last year at age 49.

“Lou led the development of the charger specifications and later served as project director for the procurement. His expertise, dedication, and passion left a lasting impact,” Vonashek said.