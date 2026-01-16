With the long weekend ahead, the MTA trains will see some changes.

On Monday, Jan. 19, New York City will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will come with its own set of service changes that day. Throughout the weekend, New York City commuters will see some differences on their train lines.

Here’s a look at the train’s service changes to come:

A / C / E

On Jan. 17-19 overnight, downtown A and C trains in Manhattan will skip 116 St, 110 St, 103 St, 96 St, 86 St, 81 St and 72 St. Uptown C trains in Manhattan will skip Spring St, 23 St and 50 St during the same time. There will be no overnight C service this weekend, take the A train instead.

In Manhattan, uptown E trains will skip Spring St and 23 St from 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. Jan. 20.

B / D

There will be no scheduled B train service this weekend, take the A/C/D/Q instead.

Overnight, Manhattan-bound local D trains will run express from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and skip DeKalb Av from Jan. 16-20.

G

From 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. Jan. 20, there will be no G train service between Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Church Av.

J / Z

There will be no J train service Crescent St, Brooklyn and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer, Queens, from 11:45 p.m. Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. Jan. 19.

There will be no scheduled Z service this weekend, take the J instead.

L

From 11:45 p.m. Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. Jan. 20, there will be no L train service between Broadway Junction and Lorimer St in Brooklyn.

N / Q / R / W

Overnight, Manhattan-bound local N trains will run express from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and runs via the Q line to Canal St, skipping DeKalb Av. From 3:45 a.m. Jan. 17 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18, Astoria-bound N trains will skip 39 Av-Dutch Kills, 36 Av, Broadway and 30 Av.

96 St-bound Q trains will run on the R line from DeKalb Av to Canal St from 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 20.

On Jan. 16-20, there will be no late-night R train service between Whitehall St-South Ferry and 59 St, Brooklyn. On Jan. 18 between 7:45 a.m. and 12 p.m., Forest Hills-bound R trains will run via Roosevelt Island from 57 St-7 Av to 36 St. On Jan. 17-19, Manhattan-bound R trains will run express from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and runs via the to Canal St, skipping DeKalb Av.

There will be no W service this weekend, take the N or R trains instead.

1 / 2 / 3

There will be no 1 train service between 137 St-City College and 168 St-Washington Hts from 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. Jan. 20.

From 7:45 – 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2 trains will run every 15 min.

From Jan. 16-20, late night 3 trains will replace 4 train service to/from New Lots Av.

4 / 5 / 6

Parts of the 4 line will be suspended from 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 20, with no 4 trains between Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and Crown Hts-Utica Av/New Lots Av.

There’s a handful of changes from Jan. 17-19; from 3:45 a.m. Jan. 17 to 10 p.m. Jan. 19, Manhattan-bound 4 trains will skip 176 St, Mt Eden Av, 170 St, 167 St and 161 St-Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. On days and evenings, 4 trains will run local in both directions between 125 St and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

Lastly, on Jan. 17 & 19 from 7:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., and on Jan. 18 from 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. 4 trains will operate less frequently in the Bronx, with the last stop for some Bronx-bound trains is 125 St. Trains will be rerouted to the 3 Av/138 St Station.

On Jan. 17-19, days and evenings, there will be no 5 trains between Grand Central-42 St and Bowling Green. On Jan. 18, from 7:45 – 10 a.m., there will be no 5 trains between E 180 St, Bronx and Grand Central-42 St, Manhattan.

On Jan. 17-19, 6 trains will run every 8 minutes due to a modified 4/5/6 schedule.

7

From 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 20, Flushing-bound 7 trains will skip 82 St, 90 St, 103 St and 111 St. All trains at ‌Junction Blvd will board from the Manhattan-bound platform.

On Jan. 17-19, 7 trains will run every 8 minutes due to track work between Mets-Willets Point and 74 St-Broadway.

S – 42nd Street

There will be no overnight service on the S shuttle to 42nd Street, take the 7 instead.

SIR

On Jan. 17 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., all SIR trains from Eltingville to ‌‌Huguenot will board from the St George-bound platform.

On Jan. 18 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., the SIR will run on an adjusted schedule with the Tottenville-bound trains departing 1 minute later than regularly scheduled. Also during this time, all SIR trains from Stapleton to Grasmere will board from the St George-bound platform.

There are no planned service changes on the F, M, S Franklin Av and S Rockaway Park lines.

For more information, visit www.mta.info/alerts.