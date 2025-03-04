The new open gangway G train. It is a walk-through train where passengers can freely move between cars.

Open gangway style describes the MTA’s newest set of train cars.

On Tuesday, the state-run transportation agency debuted its open gangway train on the G line at the Church Avenue station in Brooklyn — marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the subway system. With bright lights and a new colorful interior, the spacious train features several upgrades designed to improve passenger comfort and safety.

However, the centerpiece of the five-car train is its open-gangway design, meaning passengers can freely, safely, and legally walk through the rail cars, each known as the new R211T model. The train also features wider doors, improved lighting, and digital screens that display real-time train information.

“Open gangways offer a unique experience for G train riders,” said MTA NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “They are open from end to end, so customers have the ability to walk from one end of the car to the opposite end to where there is space. We’re really excited about that.”

The G train, which accommodates about 160,000 riders each day, is the second line in NYC to be treated to open gangway trains. Last year, the MTA put open gangway trains on the C line. Similar model cars known as the R211s are already in service on the A line, but do not have open gangways.

The R211T cars have a futuristic, spaceship-like look. Similar to an articulated bus, the open gangway creates an accordion or movable-panel floor that allows straphangers to traverse the train throughout their trip.

The new cars also allow for improved accessibility, better lighting, and better cameras that capture seven different viewpoints to enhance safety measures.

“They are more reliable,” Crichlow added. “They are running more reliably and have larger doors to allow more people to enter and exit.”

Brooklyn City Council Member Shahana Hanif, who grew up in Kensington, was at the unveiling of the new train.

“It’ll make our ride as users more comfortable and efficient,” she said. “Im an avid subway rider, I take trains and buses to get around as an elected official. And it makes me proud to know these changes are coming to our communities.

More R211T trains are planned to arrive on the G line Wednesday, and within a month or two, two more R211T trains will be added to the line, MTA officials said.

New railcars such as the R211T are a priority project in the MTA’s $68 billion capital plan for 2025-2029, which needs full state approval.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Queens subway riders smiled upon entering the new train, not expecting a brand-new look once they stepped inside.

“It’s great,” said Larry Geddes of Windsor Terrace said. “I’m excited. We have freedom now to move. It makes a big difference.”

Brian Lucero of Red Hook called the open gangway an improvement to the busy G line.

“The G train right now can’t fit too much, but this is a new feature on the G line,” he said. “With more people going back and forth, it will be more helpful.”

In December, transit authority officials said that by early 2025, at least two open-gangway trains will launch on the G line through Brooklyn and Queens. Additionally, 355 traditional train cars with improved features will start rolling on the tracks by 2027.