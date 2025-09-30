MTA worker slashed in Brooklyn subway tunnel: cops

Police are on the hunt for a man who slashed an MTA worker inside a subway tunnel in Brooklyn late on Monday night.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside the Nostrand Avenue-Eastern Parkway subway station on the 3 line in Crown Heights at around 10:39 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The NYPD reported that the victim, a 64-year-old MTA worker, spotted a man walking along the southbound tracks’ roadbed inside the tunnel.

Law enforcement sources reported that the employee confronted the trespasser, instructing him to leave the area, but the pair got into a dispute. The suspect became enraged, police said, and slashed the worker across his neck before fleeing further into the tunnel.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The perpetrator was last seen wearing a black and white shirt. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.