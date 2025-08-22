Multiple dead after tour bus bound for NYC overturns upstate

The overturned tour bus along Interstate 90 in Pembroke, N.Y., on Friday after crashing while bound for New York City.

Multiple people were killed and several others injured Friday when a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls overturned on Interstate 90 in Genesee County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes between exits 48A and 49 outside the town of Pembroke just before 1 p.m., according to the New York State Police. Authorities have not yet released the total number of people killed or injured in the crash, but confirmed that at least one child was among the dead.

Emergency personnel, including local first responders and medical helicopters, were working to rescue passengers still trapped in the bus, authorities said at the scene Friday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate the bus, carrying 52 people, including the driver, lost control, entered the median, crossed to the southern shoulder, and overturned.

A passenger manifest provided by the bus company confirmed the number of passengers, though authorities have not yet released the company’s name.

Police said several passengers were ejected from the bus during the crash, while others remain trapped underneath it. They said that witnesses at the scene described the bus swerving before it flipped.

New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan told local media that most passengers were Indian, Chinese, and Filipino.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X that she has been updated on the “tragic tour bus accident” and that her team is coordinating with police and local authorities.

All lanes of the Thruway in Pembroke were closed in both directions following the crash, the Thruway Authority said, advising drivers to take alterative routes while the recovery efforts were ongoing.