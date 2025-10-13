Murder in Brooklyn: Homeless man questioned in connection with deadly stabbing

Detectives in Brooklyn are questioning a homeless individual after a man was found stabbed to death inside an apartment early on Monday morning, police reported.

According to police sources, officers from the 77th Precinct were called to an apartment building located at 207 Troy Ave. in Crown Heights at around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 13 after a disturbance.

Upon arrival, cops were able to gain access to a first-floor apartment where they made a grim discovery.

Sources familiar with the investigation say a 56-year-old man was found face up, not far from the front door, with multiple stab wounds to the chest and arms.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, cops took a 58-year-old man into custody for questioning; sources said his last known address was a Manhattan homeless shelter.

A motive for the slaying has yet to be established. Charges are pending the result of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential