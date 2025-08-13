Murders in Queens: Two men killed in separate incidents on night of bloodshed

Queens saw a night of bloodshed on Tuesday after two men were murdered in separate incidents just over an hour apart, police reported.

According to police sources, the first incident unfolded inside an Ozone Park home located near the corner of 103rd Street and 101st Avenue at around 7:44 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct rushed to the residence after receiving a 911 call about a man being shot.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 39-year-old man, got into an altercation with an acquaintance when the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm. The pair then engaged in a physical struggle for the weapon until it went off.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

A man was taken into custody for questioning; charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement sources said the second homicide unfolded in front of a home at 192 Beach 115th St. in Rockaway Park at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Cops from the 100th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found 37-year-old Bradon Wiliams lying face down in a pool of blood across the street from his home. He had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and left wrist and was unresponsive.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not yet released a description of a suspect, or a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), submit a tip at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter). All tips are kept confidential.