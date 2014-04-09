Muslim teen spat on, called “terrorist” on Queens bus: cops

A Muslim teenager was threatened and spat on while riding an MTA bus during the morning rush on Monday, an incident now being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, police said.

Law enforcement officials said the alleged hate crime took place at 9 a.m. aboard a Q88 bus on Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills, An unidentified middle-aged white man spat on the 15-year-old victim, raising his fist in an apparent threat, police said.

The teen, who also wasn’t identified, told WABC/7. She said the man began cursing at her and calling her a “terrorist” after herbackpack brushed against him on the crowded bus.

“He was like, ‘You know I’m not scared to kill you,'” she told WABC/7.

But no one on the bus made an effort to stop the man, who got off at Queens College.

“My body was shivering,” the victim said.