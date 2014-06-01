N, Q and R trains won’t run overnight this week from Queens into Manhattan due to track work

At least the 7 will be up and running though.

There will be no overnight N, Q or R train service in Manhattan this week due to MTA Fast Track repairs.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday night and ending Friday morning, N train service will run only in Queens and Brooklyn while Q trains run over the D line in Manhattan to and from the 57th Street F station. Meanwhile, the R train ends early in Manhattan and Queens.

For alternative service, riders can use the A and E trains on Eighth Avenue; the No. 1 and 2 trains on Seventh Avenue; the D and F trains on Sixth Avenue; and the No. 4 and 5 trains on Lexington Avenue. The No. 7 train will provide service between Queens and Manhattan.