Naked man in Times Square rants about Donald Trump, dances on TKTS platform

A 21-year-old professional model bared it all on Thursday morning, ranting naked on top of the TKTS booth in Times Square before he was taken down by cops.

Krit McClean ranted for about 50 minutes on the red platform, jumping up and down, dancing, and even doing the worm. But at about 8:45 a.m., he decided to run off the ledge and fell to the ground, missing the two air bags meant to break his fall.

McClean broke his arm following the three-story fall, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

“Where’s Donald Trump?” McClean was heard screaming as several cops stood on the platform surrounding him. “Where is he?”

The ordeal was captured on video and streamed on Periscope before McClean was taken into custody and brought to Bellevue Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, police said.

Investigators plan to charge McClean with indecent exposure after he is released from the hospital, Boyce said.

His clothes were found neatly folded by the steps, a police source said.

McClean was born in Bangkok and grew up in New York, attending Stuyvesant High School and Columbia University, according to his website. He then took a “gap year” to pursue his modeling career.

McClean has walked the runway for high-end brands like Dolce & Gabbana, and appeared in GQ Thailand and Harper’s Bazaar Thailand, according to his website.

“Fashion is personal and subjective,” McClean wrote. “To me, an outfit is a way to express your aesthetic to the surrounding world, but more importantly, to yourself. Ignore the noise — enjoy wearing what makes you happy!”

A representative for McClean did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his behalf.

Evan Lubin, 21, was friends with McClean in high school and was surprised to learn of his naked escapades.

“He was a really good student, he was an excellent soccer player,” Lubin remembered. “I certainly couldn’t tell what could have prompted today.”

Lubin said that McClean had lost touch with a lot of friends from high school, and pointed to a recent Facebook post reminiscing about it that seemed out of character for him.

“Stuyvesant HS: joy & stress, SING! & varsity soccer, chorus & Art appreciation,” McClean wrote on Tuesday, listing several teachers and people he missed and wanted to thank.