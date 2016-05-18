Nanny kidnapped 3-year-old Manhattan girl, NYPD says

Police said the nanny didn’t return with the girl until after midnight on Wednesday.

A nanny is under arrest after police said she vanished with a 3-year-old Manhattan girl who was left in her care.

According to the NYPD, Fatima Alexander, 59, of Brooklyn, left with 3-year-old Gabriella Russo from the child’s River Terrace home at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

When the girl’s parents became aware that Alexander and Gabriella had not been heard from for several hours, they called police, the NYPD said.

Police said it wasn’t until 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday that Alexander returned the girl home. Both were said to be unharmed and in good condition, according to the NYPD.

As the investigation continued, police charged Alexander with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment.