Natalia Jimenez falls to death while jumping across midtown rooftop, police say

The 15-year-old girl was on a midtown rooftop with two friends, cops said.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: iStock

A teenage girl fell to her death in midtown on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday regarding an unconscious female in an alley at 699 10th Ave. in Hells Kitchen.

The 15-year-old girl, identified as Natalia Jimenez, had been “jumping from roof to roof” along with two other friends when she slipped and fell six stories, according to police.

An emergency medical team took the unconscious and unresponsive teen to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

“She was the best girl a mother could have,” her mom Agatha Mangano, who lived with her daughter in Chelsea, told the New York Post. “I know my daughter, she never would’ve went on this roof. She was a good girl, she never got into trouble.”

Mangano also added that her daughter had recently started high school. One of the girls that her daughter was with was a new friend, Mangano said.

The two other teens were not injured, authorities said.