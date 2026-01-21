National Grid and National Grid Foundation announce $5M in energy affordability and efficiency grants for New York households and small businesses

National Grid and the National Grid Foundation today announced a $5 million statewide initiative to help customers manage winter energy costs and access efficiency upgrades. The funding will be administered by community partners across upstate New York, New York City, and Long Island to support seniors, income-eligible households, and small businesses.

The effort will:

Deliver emergency bill assistance to eligible New York households and small businesses.

Increase enrollment in National Grid energy affordability programs through targeted outreach to seniors and income-eligible customers.

Support housing and building weatherization upgrades, including heating system repairs and replacements and related health and safety work.

Expand access to energy education and navigation support, connecting New Yorkers to resources that can lower usage, manage bills, and improve financial stability.

Over the next two years, National Grid and the National Grid Foundation will work with community groups, including Adirondack North Country Association, Affordable Housing Partnership, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, Brooklyn Org, Citizens Committee for New York City, Heartshare, the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Long Island, and United Way of New York City to deploy community-based programs that help customers with winter energy costs and long-term resilience. These partners will provide on-the-ground support ranging from crisis heating grants and efficiency upgrades to community energy education and workforce development.

“Affordability is top of mind for our customers and for us,” said Sally Librera, President of National Grid New York. “Through the National Grid Foundation and our longstanding community partnerships, we are proud to provide critical support for bill assistance, efficiency upgrades, and educational programs that will make a meaningful impact for thousands of households and businesses across New York State.”

“Our co-design approach with community-based organizations will amplify community awareness, ensuring that seniors and families in need know where to turn for help, said Robert Simmons, Vice President, National Grid Social Impact & Community Engagement and Executive Director, National Grid Foundation. By uniting our New York and Foundation teams with our trusted community partners we will deliver essential energy support and information for families, providing a lasting impact.”

Initiative highlights include:

Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) – Small Business Energy Affordability Program

ANCA and National Grid will establish a three-pillar program to support up to 1,000 small businesses in seven North Country counties. Programming will include webinars, technical assistance, and funding for insulation, energy-efficient heat pumps, and electrical repairs to strengthen affordability and reliability.

Affordable Housing Partnership – Capital Region Clean Energy Hub

This initiative will address “no‑heat” emergencies for income-eligible National Grid customers in the eight‑county Capital Region, funding critical heating system repair or replacement and health and safety fixes such as roof, mold, asbestos, and electrical work that unlock deeper energy‑efficiency upgrades.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany – Heating Assistance and Outreach

Catholic Charities and the Foundation will provide emergency heating support and navigation help for vulnerable households in Eastern New York.

North Country Ministry – Heating System Support and Weatherization Access

North Country Ministry will help income-eligible households in northern Warren and southern Essex counties fill the gap left by discontinued HEAP heating system repair funds by cleaning, tuning, or replacing heating systems with efficient equipment, connecting customers to EmPower+ weatherization, and assessing local efficiency barriers.

Brooklyn.Org – Brooklyn Energy Initiative

The Brooklyn Energy Initiative will advance a three-pillar strategy to grow a diverse energy workforce, support households facing high energy costs, and deepen community energy education through grant redistribution to local nonprofits, borough wide convenings, and an innovation challenge that funds neighborhood-lead efficiency projects.

Citizens Committee for New York City – Community Energy Ambassadors

Citizens Committee and the Foundation will launch a codesign model with a network of 10 Energy Ambassadors and 50–60 hyperlocal projects focused on energy affordability and economic empowerment in under resourced NYC neighborhoods, guided by workshops in early 2026.

HeartShare – Neighborhood Heating Fund and Care & Share Energy Fund

HeartShare will operate the Neighborhood Heating Fund in NYC (Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island) and the Care & Share Energy Fund in upstate New York, providing one-time grants of $200 for heating and $100 for cooking to eligible gas and electric customers facing hardship.

Staten Island Chamber of Commerce – Small Business Energy Affordability Grants

The Chamber will administer grants to help Staten Island small businesses manage energy costs and invest in efficiency improvements, supporting local economic resilience during the winter heating season.

United Way of Long Island – Project Warmth

Project Warmth will provide crisis heating support totaling $600,000 to Long Island households.

United Way of New York City – Powering Possibility in Queens Fund

This fund, in coordination with National Grid’s local partners, will deliver direct financial assistance to roughly 500 households in Queens and provide energy navigation, education, and connections to relief programs for an additional 500+ households.

Co-Design Partners

Recognizing that lack of awareness and program access are major barriers for energy-burdened communities, the National Grid Foundation will apply a co-design approach with several New York partners, such as Brooklyn Org and Citizens Committee for New York City, to test and scale best-practice outreach models, energy ambassadors, and neighborhood-led solutions that increase enrollment in offerings like National Grid’s Energy Affordability Program, budget billing plan, and related assistance for hard-to-reach, income-eligible communities.

“Across the North Country, ANCA is helping residents, organization leaders and business owners meet safety, comfort, affordability and reliability needs through resource navigation and building improvements. This National Grid Foundation partnership will supercharge our outreach to residents and communities and enable critical upgrades to more homes and businesses,” said Zach Hobbs, Deputy Director, Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA).

“The Capital Region Clean Energy Hub is grateful to National Grid for providing critically needed home repair funds for low-income customers. Funding will be used to help families address no-heat situations as well as make needed repairs to their homes prior to energy efficiency work. National Grid is providing a lifeline, especially in communities where few other resources exist,” said Susan Cotner, Executive Director of the Affordable Housing Partnership and co-lead of the Capital Region Clean Energy Hub.

“We are deeply grateful to the National Grid Foundation for their steadfast commitment to Catholic Charities and the neighbors we serve every day,” said Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany. “For families and individuals facing financial hardship and forced to make impossible choices between food, utilities, clothing, and other basic needs, this support is truly life changing. This partnership allows us to help keep the lights on, the heat running, and homes safe providing not only essential stability, but dignity and hope during moments of real hardship.”

“Brooklyn Org is proud to partner with National Grid, on a collaboration that addresses immediate community needs while also investing in lasting solutions for our borough, ” said Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, President and CEO of Brooklyn Org. “The Brooklyn Energy Initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening workforce pathways, stabilizing households facing the greatest energy burdens, and expanding access to clear, trusted information about the evolving energy landscape. Together, we are advancing a more just Brooklyn, where residents are supported today and positioned to thrive in the future.”

“We are deeply grateful to the National Grid Foundation for this investment in our rural communities. This funding allows NCM to respond to an urgent local need by helping families and seniors maintain safe, reliable heat while also reducing long term energy costs through energy efficient solutions. By removing financial barriers, this partnership ensures that energy affordability and stability are within reach for those who need it most,” said Kayla Carlozzi Executive Director for North Country Ministry.

“For over 50 years, CitizensNYC has been the first funder to say yes to emerging leaders—and we know the most durable solutions are built with communities, not for them. This partnership with the National Grid Foundation is exactly that kind of community-led investment, and we’re thrilled to build it together,” said Julie L. Shapiro, CitizensNYC CEO.

“Heartshare is deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and we understand the challenges families face when energy costs become overwhelming,” said Denise Wortham, Program Supervisor at Heartshare. “Through our partnership with National Grid, we are able to reach neighbors who might otherwise fall through the cracks—connecting them to trusted resources, energy assistance, and education that helps keep their homes safe, stable, and connected.”

“We thank National Grid for recognizing the critical role small businesses play in our community. This support will provide real relief to business owners facing rising energy costs and help ensure Staten Island’s neighborhood businesses can continue to thrive,” said Linda Baran, President and CEO of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce.

“Thanks to the National Grid Foundation’s signature $600,000 grant, Project Warmth will keep the heat on for over 2,000 families this winter,” said, Theresa Regnante, President & CEO United Way of Long Island. “On Long Island, 1 in 3 families are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) living paycheck to paycheck. This support is a lifeline, helping families and seniors stay warm, safe, and cared for when they need it most. We are grateful to partner with National Grid Foundation and to share the warmth for our neighbors.”

“As affordability continues to strain families across New York City, more than half of working households—56 percent—struggle to cover basic necessities like utilities. This initiative is a critical step towards ensuring that New Yorkers, particularly Queens residents, have dignified access to essential energy assistance and trusted information,” said Grace Bonilla, President and CEO of United Way of New York City. “We are proud to partner with organizations like the National Grid Foundation to meet urgent needs today while advancing lasting, transformative solutions for the future. I am deeply grateful for the National Grid Foundation’s steadfast partnership as we align the public, private, and government sectors to address complex challenges with innovation and purpose.”