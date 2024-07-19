National Ice Cream Day | Stuffed Ice Cream stacks scoops for ice cream bouquets and donut sandwiches

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Stuffed Ice Cream is changing the game with its stacked scoops and donut sandwiches.

This ice cream shop prides itself on its unique flavors that Jackie Luu, co-owner of Stuffed Ice Cream, says taste just like the thing they are trying to emulate. The menu has around 23 flavors, all made in-house, including flavors such as Fruity Pebbles, Thai Tea, and White Chocolate Lavender.

“Our ice cream is actually different from a lot of places because we take pride in not whipping it up too much. We like to keep it nice and creamy,” said Luu. “I want to make sure every ice cream flavor tastes exactly what it is supposed to be, like our Thai Tea flavor literally tastes like Thai iced tea from a Thai restaurant.”

Luu decided to get creative with the way ice cream is served at Stuffed Ice Cream. As the name suggests, you can “stuff” your ice cream into a donut, also made in-house, for a donut ice cream sandwich with toppings of your choice.

But going beyond the traditional cone method of ice cream consumption, Stuffed Ice Cream offers customers an ice cream bouquet, which stacks multiple flavors of ice cream onto one cone. Customers can order either a 7-scoop bouquet or a whopping 21-scoop bouquet.

Stuffed Ice Cream is located at 139 1st Ave. in the East Village and at 6805 Bay Parkway in Brooklyn.