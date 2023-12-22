NBA betting promos: How to score over $4K in bonuses from ESPN BET, others

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest NBA betting promos are here for Friday night’s action. New bettors can sign up with ESPN BET by clicking here, entering promo code AMNY, and wagering $10 to unlock a $250 guaranteed bonus. This is one of six great sportsbook bonuses available for the NBA games tonight.

Basketball fans will have access to a wide range of offers for the NBA tonight. Sign up with DraftKings, ESPN BET, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, and BetMGM to unlock bonus bets, boosted odds, and more. Let’s take a closer look at these NBA betting promos.

NBA Betting Promos for Friday Night’s Action

Sportsbook NBA Promo Codes NBA Betting Promos ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10 to win $250 bonus DraftKings No code needed Bet $5, win $150 bonus instantly FanDuel No code required Win $150 with a $5 moneyline wager Caesars AMNY81000 Wager up to $1K Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K first-bet safety net or $150 bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 Wager up to $1,500

It’s a six-game night in the NBA. The biggest stars in the league will be in action tonight, including Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Brandin Podziemski. This ESPN BET offer unlocks a $250 bonus, but there are other ways to win on the games. In fact, with six sportsbook promos here, bettors can apply one offer to each game tonight. With that said, new users can also double up with multiple promos on one game. The opportunities are there for basketball fans.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Bet $10, Win $250 Guaranteed

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Click here to start the registration process on ESPN BET. New players who sign up with promo code AMNY will be able to lock up a $250 guaranteed bonus on the games. Bet $10 on any matchup to win $200 in bonuses immediately. Players who sign up with promo code AMNY will receive an extra $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours of the original wager. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what players can get here.

Bet $5, Win $150 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

New bettors can sign up here to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook. From there, bet $5 on the NBA to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need for bettors to sweat out that initial wager. Players will receive six $25 bonus bets as soon as the original bet is locked in. We also recommend checking out the other promos available for the NBA tonight, including a daily no sweat same game parlay.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Unlock 30-1 Odds Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Register here and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for a chance to lock in a 30-1 odds boost. Set up a new account and place a $5 moneyline wager in the app. If your team wins, you win $150 in bonuses, which is one of the strongest offers on our list of NBA betting promos. There are a few heavy favorites on the board tonight. The Warriors are massive favorites against the hapless Warriors. This will be the first time Jordan Poole plays against his old team.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Activate $1,000 NBA Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on the NBA tonight. Activate this offer and place a cash wager on any game. Bettors who win on that initial bet will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who loses will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets. Remember, Caesars will back up any first bet up to $1,000, making it one of the strongest NBA betting promos anywhere.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM: Claim $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Use this link to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and choose between two great offers. Bettors who input promo code AMNYXLM will have the option of locking in a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Bet $5 on any NBA game to score this $150 bonus. As soon as the game ends, bettors will receive a $150 bonus. The other option allows bettors to go bigger on the NBA. If that first cash wager loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Snag a $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here with the largest sportsbook promo on the market. BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes on the action with a $1,500 first bet. This is another opportunity for bettors to get aggressive with an NBA bet. Remember, anyone who misses on that first bet will get a full refund in bonuses. Picking a winner is half the battle, but it’s helpful to have this forgiving backstop in place. Given the sheer size of this offer, it’s clear why it’s one of the top offers on our list of NBA betting promos.